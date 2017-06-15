Largan Precision to start production at new factory in 4Q17

Sammi Huang, Taichung; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has nearly completed construction of a factory beside its headquarters in central Taiwan and will kick off trial production at the end of third-quarter 2017 and volume production in fourth-quarter 2017, company CEO Lin En-ping has revealed.

Largan Precision's shareholders on a June 14 meeting approved the distribution of a cash dividend per share of NT$63.50 (US$2.10) for 2016, accounting for 37.47% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$169.47.

Largan has made non-operating investment for a 40% stake in health monitoring service developer Largan Health Technology and is responsible for developing components and production of health monitoring devices, Lin said.

Largan Health has initially developed an ECG (electrocardiogram) device for monitoring users' sleeping conditions, Lin noted. The ECG device has been launched in the China market through partnership with Nanjing Fengsheng Yongkang Software Technology, a China-based company engaged in analysis and processing of electrophysiological signals for health monitoring, Lin indicated.

Largan Health expects to obtain certification for the device from Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration as soon as the end of 2017 for launch in the local market, Lin said.

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017