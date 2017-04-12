Taipei, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 18:10 (GMT+8)
Global smartphone output in 1Q17 down 23.2% on quarter, says TrendForce
Press release, April 12; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

International vendors produced 307.049 million smartphones in total in the first quarter of 2017, shrinking 23.2% on quarter, according to Taiwan-based consulting company TrendForce.

Samsung Electronics was the largest vendor accounting for 26.1% of the production volume, followed by Apple with 16.9%, Huawei Technologies with 11.4%, Oppo with 8.1%, Vivo with 6.2% and LG Electronics with 4.6%.

In particular, China-based vendors produced a total of 141.725 million smartphones in the quarter, slipping 25.5% sequentially, and Huawei Technologies accounted for 24.7% of the total, Oppo for 17.6%, Vivo for 13.4%, Xiaomi Technology for 8.1% and ZTE for 7.8%.

