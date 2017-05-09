China market: Xiaomi Mi 6 reportedly faces production issue

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

Xiaomi Technology reportedly is facing difficulties ramping up shipments of its newly released flagship smartphone, the Mi 6, due to low yield rates at the supply chain makers as well as shortages of some key components, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain.

The release of the Mi 6 is part of Xiaomi's efforts to enhance its presence in the mid-range to high-end smartphone market segment and to fend off rising competition from domestic and foreign vendors, said the sources.

The Mi 6 is the first model available in China that is powered by Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 processor. The model also features a 5.15-inch Full HD display and a rear 12-megapixel dual-lens camera.

However, the yield rate of the Mi 6 has been lower than expected due to its product design, said the sources, noting that the phone has curved edges for its body, and a more expensive version even sports a ceramic back cover.

A Mi 6 with 4GB RAM/64GB ROM is available in China at CNY2,499 (US$362), and the price goes up CNY2,899 for the model with 6GB RAM/128GB ROM. A premium ceramic version with 6GB RAM/128GB ROM is available at CNY2,999.

Xiaomi shipped a total of 9.3 million smartphones in the first quarter of 2017, decreasing 7.5% from a year earlier, according to IDC.