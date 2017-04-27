China market: Huawei recaptures top smartphone vendor ranking in 1Q17, says Canalys

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 April 2017]

After staying in the second place for two consecutive quarters, Huawei managed to move past rival Oppo to recapture the number one title in China's smartphone market in the first quarter of 2017, with shipments totaling 21 million units for an 18% share, according to Canalys.

Despite strong annual growth of 55%, Oppo fell to second place with shipments of just under 20 million units. Third-placed Vivo shipped 17 million units and captured a 15% share.

The top three vendors accounted for more than 50% of total shipments in the first quarter compared to 42% of a year earlier.

Xiaomi Technology shipped nine million units in the first quarter and took fifth position in the vendor rankings.

Overall, smartphone shipments in China grew by 9% on year to 114 million units in the first quarter of 2017, Canalys estimated.