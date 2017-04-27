Taipei, Friday, April 28, 2017 10:14 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
26°C
UMC expects flat performance in 2Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 27 April 2017]

United Microelectronics (UMC) expects its wafer shipments and ASPs to stay flat sequentially in the second quarter of 2017, when the foundry chipmaker's capacity utilization rate will fall to 90-93% from 96% in the first quarter. Gross margin will climb to about 25% from about 20% in the prior quarter, however.

"Current forecasts reflect a pick-up in mature 12-inch wafer business due to higher demand from wireless, IoT and consumer electronics. However, the increased demand in legacy 300mm wafer shipments will be offset by a decline in 28nm business," said UMC CEO Po-Wen Yen.

"As we transition from 28nm to 14nm manufacturing, we expect our 14nm shipments to sequentially increase in the second quarter of 2017," Yen indicated.

UMC reported consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 increased 8.8% on year but decreased 2.3% sequentially to NT$37.42 billion (US$1.2 billion). Gross margin for the quarter came to 19.9% compared with 22.9% in the prior quarter and 14.6% during the same period in 2016.

Sales generated from 28nm and below process technologies accounted for 17% of UMC's total wafer sales in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 22% in the prior quarter and 8% a year earlier, the foundry said. Sales of 28nm chips fell on lower shipments for communications chips, the foundry added.

Nevertheless, UMC's overall capacity utilization rate grew to 96% in the first quarter of 2017 from 94% in the previous quarter. "During the quarter, the utilization rates in 8-inch fabs as well as 12-inch advanced nodes approached near full capacity, driven by the strength in consumer and communication segments," Yen said.

UMC generated net profits of NT$2.29 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 10.3% sequentially but up significantly from the NT$210 million posted for the same quarter a year ago. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.19.

In addition, UMC's transfer of 28nm process technology to subsidiary United Semiconductor (Xiamen) has been approved by Taiwan's government authorities. "This licensing approval will help Fab 12X to ramp its manufacturing scale, expand its process technology offerings and complements UMC's overall growth strategy," Yen indicated.

Realtime news

  • Foxconn plans to expand capacity in central China mainly for Amazon

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:58

  • Largan Precision to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$63.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:56

  • AUO expects 2Q17 large-size panel shipments to shrink 1-5% on quarter

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:55

  • Silitech Technology suffers net loss per share of NT$0.36 for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:53

  • Radiant Opto-Electronics to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$4.50

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:52

  • Lenovo to end ZUK smartphone business

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:51

  • Gamania Digital Entertainment nets NT$0.34 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:50

  • Firich Enterprises to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:49

  • MediaTek smartphone-chip shipments likely to fall in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:48

  • Macronix reports profit for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:47

  • GiONEE, Oppo, Vivo to launch smartphones with dual-lens cameras

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:46

  • FPCB maker Flexium 1Q17 profits fall

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:45

  • Macronix developing 3D NAND technology for SSDs

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:44

  • Gaming PC sales in North America in 2016 grow 25-30%

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:43

  • Faraday seeing growth in 28nm chip market

    Before Going to Press | Apr 27, 21:42

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link