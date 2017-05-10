UMC, VIS April revenues down

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Pure-play wafer foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) saw its April revenues fall to a new low in 12 months, while fellow company Vanguard International Semiconductor's (VIS) April revenues hit the lowest levels in 20 months.

UMC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$11.93 billion (US$393.62 million) for April 2017, down 6.5% sequentially but up 10.8% on year. The company's revenues came to NT$49.34 billion for the first four months of 2017, rising 9.2% from a year ago.

VIS posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.72 billion for April 2017, down 28.5% on month and 20.1% from a year earlier. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through April totaled NT$7.98 billion, decreasing 4.6% on year.

UMC warned previously its revenues for the second quarter of 2017 will be affected by a decline in sales generated from 28nm process technology. The company expects its wafer shipments and ASPs to stay flat sequentially in the second quarter.

VIS forecast revenues for the second quarter of 2017 will decline by up to 6.6% sequentially due to an unfavorable foreign currency exchange and customers' cautious wafer foundry demand.