Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:26 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Pure-play foundries post increased May revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 June 2017]

Taiwan-based pure-play foundries Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) have reported sequential increases in May consolidated revenues of 28%, 5% and 15%, respectively.

TSMC announced May consolidated revenues of NT$72.8 billion (US$2.41 million). Revenues for the first five months of 2017 totaled NT$363.58 billion, rising 5.7% on year.

Judging from TSMC's sales guidance for the second quarter, market watchers expect the company to see its June revenues register another double-digit growth sequentially.

TSMC expects to post revenues of between NT$213 billion and NT$216 billion in the second quarter of 2017, down 8-9% on quarter. Demand will be weaker than in the prior quarter due to supply chain inventory management during the second quarter, and mobile product seasonality, said TSMC SVP and CFO Lora Ho at the company's April investors meeting.

UMC posted May consolidated revenues of NT$12.51 billion. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May came to NT$61.86 billion, up 6.9% from a year earlier.

UMC warned previously its revenues for the second quarter of 2017 will be affected by a decline in sales generated from 28nm process technology. The company expects its wafer shipments and ASPs to stay flat sequentially in the second quarter.

Specialty IC foundry VIS generated consolidated revenues of NT$1.97 billion in May. Revenues for the first five months of 2017 fell 5.9% on year to NT$9.95 billion.

VIS forecast revenues for the second quarter of 2017 will decline by up to 6.6% sequentially due to an unfavorable foreign currency exchange and customers' cautious wafer foundry demand.

TSMC, UMC and VIS: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

TSMC, UMC and VIS: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

UMC

TSMC

VIS

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

May-17

12,512

(1.5%)

 

  

1,971

(10.8%)

Apr-17

11,926

10.8%

56,872

(14.9%)

1,714

(20.1%)

Mar-17

12,751

(1.3%)

85,875

17.5%

2,397

9.9%

Feb-17

12,015

26.8%

71,423

19.9%

1,896

(6.3%)

Jan-17

12,652

5.4%

76,616

8.1%

1,971

(2%)

Dec-16

12,558

17.7%

78,112

33.9%

2,180

21.1%

Nov-16

12,915

16.2%

93,030

46.7%

2,166

21.4%

Oct-16

12,833

6.4%

91,085

11.4%

2,251

18.6%

Sep-16

12,735

22.2%

89,703

39%

2,146

21.4%

Aug-16

12,933

6.1%

94,311

40.7%

2,234

31.9%

Jul-16

12,495

(1.6%)

76,392

(5.6%)

2,175

18.6%

Jun-16

13,527

12.2%

81,391

35.8%

2,108

8.9%

May-16

12,705

(1.8%)

73,576

4.9%

2,209

7.6%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link