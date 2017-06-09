Pure-play foundries post increased May revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 June 2017]

Taiwan-based pure-play foundries Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) have reported sequential increases in May consolidated revenues of 28%, 5% and 15%, respectively.

TSMC announced May consolidated revenues of NT$72.8 billion (US$2.41 million). Revenues for the first five months of 2017 totaled NT$363.58 billion, rising 5.7% on year.

Judging from TSMC's sales guidance for the second quarter, market watchers expect the company to see its June revenues register another double-digit growth sequentially.

TSMC expects to post revenues of between NT$213 billion and NT$216 billion in the second quarter of 2017, down 8-9% on quarter. Demand will be weaker than in the prior quarter due to supply chain inventory management during the second quarter, and mobile product seasonality, said TSMC SVP and CFO Lora Ho at the company's April investors meeting.

UMC posted May consolidated revenues of NT$12.51 billion. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May came to NT$61.86 billion, up 6.9% from a year earlier.

UMC warned previously its revenues for the second quarter of 2017 will be affected by a decline in sales generated from 28nm process technology. The company expects its wafer shipments and ASPs to stay flat sequentially in the second quarter.

Specialty IC foundry VIS generated consolidated revenues of NT$1.97 billion in May. Revenues for the first five months of 2017 fell 5.9% on year to NT$9.95 billion.

VIS forecast revenues for the second quarter of 2017 will decline by up to 6.6% sequentially due to an unfavorable foreign currency exchange and customers' cautious wafer foundry demand.

TSMC, UMC and VIS: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month UMC TSMC VIS Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y May-17 12,512 (1.5%) 1,971 (10.8%) Apr-17 11,926 10.8% 56,872 (14.9%) 1,714 (20.1%) Mar-17 12,751 (1.3%) 85,875 17.5% 2,397 9.9% Feb-17 12,015 26.8% 71,423 19.9% 1,896 (6.3%) Jan-17 12,652 5.4% 76,616 8.1% 1,971 (2%) Dec-16 12,558 17.7% 78,112 33.9% 2,180 21.1% Nov-16 12,915 16.2% 93,030 46.7% 2,166 21.4% Oct-16 12,833 6.4% 91,085 11.4% 2,251 18.6% Sep-16 12,735 22.2% 89,703 39% 2,146 21.4% Aug-16 12,933 6.1% 94,311 40.7% 2,234 31.9% Jul-16 12,495 (1.6%) 76,392 (5.6%) 2,175 18.6% Jun-16 13,527 12.2% 81,391 35.8% 2,108 8.9% May-16 12,705 (1.8%) 73,576 4.9% 2,209 7.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017