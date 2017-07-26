Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:01 (GMT+8)
UMC expects flat 3Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

United Microelectronics (UMC) expects its wafer shipments and ASPs to stay flat sequentially in the third quarter of 2017. The guidance is lower than market watchers' estimates of 5-10% sales growth.

UMC's capacity utilization rate will fall to 90-93% in the third quarter from 96% in the second, said the company, adding that gross margin will reach 14-16% compared with 18% in the prior quarter.

"Looking into the third quarter, demand for our mature technologies remains firm," said UMC's newly appointed co-president Jason Wang. "However, due to a softened outlook for 28nm, we project a sequentially flat quarter."

UMC reported net profits of NT$2.1 billion (US$69.1 million) on consolidated revenues of NT$37.54 billion for the second quarter of 2017. Revenues for the quarter were up 1.5% on year and 0.3% sequentially, while net profits represented decreases of 8.2% on quarter and 18.7% from a year earlier. EPS for the second quarter came to NT$0.17.

Sales generated from 28nm and below process technologies accounted for 18% of UMC's total wafer sales in the second quarter of 2017, with 14nm process technology as a proportion of wafer sales came to 1% for the first time. 40nm remains the largest revenue contributor accounting for 28% of UMC's wafer sales in the second quarter.

"We experienced robust demand for our mature technologies on both 8- and 12-inch manufacturing," Wang continued. "Our 28nm HKMG business has become increasingly vulnerable due to high exposure among a few key customers. As a result, we are seeing the possibility that the decline of our 28nm HKMG business will extend into the second half of 2017."

Sales generated from the computer and consumer segments accounted for 14% and 29%, respectively, of UMC's total wafer sales in the second quarter, up from 12% and 28% in the prior quarter, while those from the communication segment fell as a proportion of wafer sales to 48% from 51%.

UMC's gross margin slid 1.9pp sequentially to 18% in the second quarter, while operating profits increased 21.7% on quarter to NT$1.67 billion. Rising income tax expenses reduced net profits in the second quarter.

In addition, UMC revised downward its 2017 capex to US$1.7 billion from the previously-set US$2 billion. The foundry spent US$2.8 billion in capex for 2016.

UMC
