UMC enters mass production for 14nm chips
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

United Microelectronics (UMC) has announced the availability of mass production for ICs built using the foundry's most-advanced 14nm FinFET technology.

UMC has achieved industry-competitive yields for the 14nm FinFET process, and is shipping 14nm wafers to its lead customers, the foundry added.

"This 14nm volume production milestone is the culmination of UMC's close collaboration with its customers, demonstrating the success of our collaborative approach to bringing leading-edge technologies to market," said UMC CEO Po-Wen Yen. "We will continue to refine this process and are working with other customers to bring the full performance, power and gate density benefits of 14nm FinFET to enable next generation silicon in areas such as networking, AI and various consumer products."

UMC claimed its 14nm FinFET technology performance is competitive with the semiconductor industry's leading standards, featuring 55% higher speed and twice the gate density over 28nm process technology. The 14nm process also consumes approximately 50% less power than 28nm.

UMC is fabricating the 14nm customer ICs at the company's Fab 12A in Tainan, Taiwan and expects to steadily ramp its 14nm manufacturing capacity according to customer demand.

