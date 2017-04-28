Taipei, Saturday, April 29, 2017 21:23 (GMT+8)
UMC to roll out 22nm process as early as 2018
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 April 2017]

Foundry chipmaker UMC has disclosed plans to roll out 22nm process technology as early as 2018. UMC has started IP development for its 22nm process, and expects to introduce the node technology in 2018 or 2019, the foundry said at its recent investors meeting.

UMC also disclosed it started shipping 14nm chips in the first quarter of 2017. The process manufacturing capacity is maintained at about 2,000 wafers per month, said the foundry, adding that it currently has no expansion plans for the node technology.

Meanwhile, UMC's Xiamen-based subsidiary, United Semiconductor, is already rolling out 40nm chips. United Semi will be capable of producing 6,500 wafers per month using 40nm process technology, and around 5,000 units using 28nm process technology by the end of 2017, according to UMC.

UMC's transfer of 28nm process technology to United Semi has been approved by Taiwan's government authorities. "This licensing approval will help Fab 12X to ramp its manufacturing scale, expand its process technology offerings and complements UMC's overall growth strategy," said UMC CEO Po-Wen Yen in a statement.

Combining United Semi's new output, UMC's overall 28nm process capacity for 2017 will reach 395,000 wafers per month, the Taiwan-based foundry noted.

In addition, UMC revealed it had struck long-term deals with its wafer suppliers to ensure sufficient supply. The foundry added it has internally undertaken cost reductions to absorb the rising prices of wafers.

