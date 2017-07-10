TSMC, UMC June revenues rise

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

Pure-play foundries Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and United Microelectronics (UMC) have reported sequential increases in June consolidated revenues of 15.6% and 4.7%, respectively.

TSMC reported revenues for June 2017 grew 3.4% from on year to NT$84.19 billion (US$2.76 billion). The company's revenues for the first half of 2017 increased 5.3% from a a year earlier to NT$447.77 billion.

TSMC saw its second-quarter revenues reach about NT$213.86 billion, which came within the company's guidance of between NT$213 billion and NT$216 billion. Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 represented decreases of 8.6% sequentially and 3.6% on year.

UMC posted revenues for June 2017 slipped 3.2% from a year ago to about NT$13.1 billion. Revenues for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$74.96 billion, rising around 5% on year.

UMC's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$37.54 billion, rising 1.5% from a year ago and 0.3% sequentially. The company estimated previously its wafer shipments and ASPs would stay flat sequentially in the second quarter.

Specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) announced consolidated revenues for June 2017 increased 10.9% sequentially and 3.7% from a year earlier to NT$2.19 billion. The company's revenues for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$12.13 billion, down 4.3% on year.