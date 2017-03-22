Taipei, Friday, March 24, 2017 00:36 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
UMC Xiamen fab gearing up for 28nm chip production
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 March 2017]

United Microelectronics' 12-inch foundry subsidiary in Xiamen, China will be ready for 28nm chip production in the second quarter of 2017 vying for orders from China's local handset chip suppliers.

UMC's transfer of 28nm process technology to subsidiary United Semiconductor (Xiamen) has been approved by the Investment Commission of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The transaction is estimated at US$200 million.

United Semi is a 3-way joint venture foundry between UMC, Xiamen Municipal Government and Fujian Electronics and Information Group. UMC in November 2016 announced the opening of the JV foundry.

United Semi currently produces 11,000 wafers monthly offering mainly 40nm process technology. With production for 28nm chips coming online, the monthly output will expand to 16,000 units by the end of 2017, UMC noted.

Earlier in 2017, UMC announced the availability of mass production for ICs built using the foundry's most-advanced 14nm FinFET technology. The Taiwan-based pure-play foundry is fabricating 14nm customer ICs at its Fab 12A in Tainan, Taiwan and expects to steadily ramp its 14nm manufacturing capacity according to customer demand.

Realtime news

  • Samsung, eSilicon tape out 14nm network processor with Rambus 28G SerDes solution

    Bits + chips | 3h 22min ago

  • Apple iPhone 6s tops list of best-selling smartphones for 2016, says IHS

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 25min ago

  • ASE says no plan to set up local site in US for packaging services

    Bits + chips | 3h 27min ago

  • SAS suffers net loss per share of NT$2.77 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 38min ago

  • Digitimes Research: 3G/4G becomes mainstream in India in 2016-2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 39min ago

  • Nintendo expects to ship 20 million Switch devices in first year, say Taiwan makers

    Before Going to Press | 3h 41min ago

  • Everlight Electronics nets NT$4.13 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • Lenovo plans to offer 3-5 Mods smartphone accessories a quarter

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom procures 4G equipment from Nokia

    Before Going to Press | 3h 46min ago

  • AUO procures TFT-LCD equipment

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • India market: Handset sales proportion from online channels rises to nearly 35%

    Before Going to Press | 3h 47min ago

  • Systex nets NT$4.50 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 50min ago

  • Bright Led Electronics to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.80

    Before Going to Press | 3h 51min ago

  • GMT to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • TSMC to begin 7nm tape-out in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • Win Semi to deal out cash dividend of NT$4.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • SPIL to pay NT$1.75 cash dividend for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 4h 1min ago

  • InterServ International to not hand out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | 4h 3min ago

  • Oppo actively tapping overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 4h 4min ago

  • Audio IC firm C-Media 2016 profits fall to 3-year low

    Before Going to Press | 4h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link