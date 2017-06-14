UMC names co-presidents

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Pure-play wafer foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) has announced that its board of directors has appointed senior VP SC Chien and Jason Wang as co-presidents of the company, following Po-Wen Yen's retirement as CEO. The co-presidents are collectively accountable for the overall performance of UMC, and will report to company chairman Stan Hung directly. The transition will become effective immediately.

Chien will focus on the core manufacturing and technology aspects of UMC including R&D and operations. Chien possesses more than 30 years of semiconductor R&D experience. He joined UMC in 1989, and throughout his 28 years at UMC, he has led multiple functions within the company, including ATD (advanced technology development), STD (specialty technology development), CE (customer engineering), TTD (technology transfer and development), IPDS (IP & design support) and CM (Corporate marketing).

Wang will focus on the business aspects of UMC, including corporate strategy & planning, sales & marketing, and customer engineering. Wang joined UMC as VP of corporate marketing in 2008. From 2009 to 2014, he served as president of UMC-USA responsible for UMC North American business. Most recently, he was senior VP in charge of worldwide sales and corporate marketing.

"Co-presidents Chien and Wang bring complimentary experience and capabilities to enable UMC to have the best minds committed to our most critical decisions and execution ability," said Hung. "With their respective roles clearly defined, I anticipate a very smooth transition as we enter the next stage of UMC's growth. Our priorities going forward will include a high degree of customer focus, consistent operational excellence, clear investment strategy, and maximizing shareholder value."

"We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to CEO Yen for his 30+ years of dedicated service," Hung continued. "Under his leadership, UMC has established a solid foundation and legacy for our co-presidents to build upon, and we wish him all the best on his retirement as he continues to provide his knowledge, experience, and service to our community and society."