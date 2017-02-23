Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
UMC to pay NT$0.50 cash dividend for 2016
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 23 February 2017]

United Microelectronics' (UMC) board of directors has decided to deal out dividends of NT$0.50 (US$0.02) in cash for 2016, when the company generated net profits of NT$8.32 billion or NT$0.68 per share.

UMC disclosed sales generated from 28nm process technology accounted for 17% of the foundry's overall revenues in 2016, up from 10% in 2015. As for the foundry's newer 14nm FinFET technology, it expects to start shipping 14nm chips to customers later in the first quarter of 2017.

In other news, UMC SVP Stephen Chen has been hired by China-based Fujian Jin Hua Integrated Circuit, which is partnering with UMC to develop DRAM-chip production technology, according to a recent report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

Prior to joining UMC, Chen served as president for Micron Memory Taiwan.

UMC in May 2016 stuck a deal with Jin Hua under which the Taiwan-based foundry will assign a group of engineers to develop the technology while Jin Hua will provided funding.

Controlled by the Fujian government, Fujian Jin Hua has reportedly started constructing a new 12-inch wafer fab that will be engaged in the manufacture of DRAM products using production technology developed by UMC. Risk production at the fab is scheduled to kick off in September 2018, according to previous reports.

