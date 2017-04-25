Gemtek sees earnings nearly triple in 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Networking/communication device maker Gemtek Technology has reported net profits of NT$189.5 million (US$6.261 million) for the first quarter of 2017, increasing 293% on year.

The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$0.63 for the three-month period, compared to NT$0.16 a year earlier. Gross margin for the first quarter stood at 16.43%, up from 15.19% a year earlier.

Increased shipments of integrated system products helped ramp up earnings and gross margin, the company said.

Gemtek's shipments of LTE and IoT devices will gain momentum in the second half of 2017, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.20 to finish at NT$29.55 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 25 session.