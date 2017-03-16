Huawei to face AMOLED panel shortage for smartphones in 2017

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 March 2017]

China-based vendor Huawei reportedly will have only 8% of its total production of smartphones featuring AMOLED panels in 2017 due to an insufficient supply of the panels.

About 70% of global output of OLED panels in 2017-2018, mainly from Samsung Display, will be consumed by Samsung Electronics and Apple, therefore limiting the supply of OLED panels to other smartphone vendors, said the sources.

Among other OLED panel suppliers, LG Display is expected to begin to ship its products in 2018, while China-based BOE Technology may not be able to ship OLED panels until 2020, the sources indicated.

Apple is expected to receive delivery of 75 million OLED panels from Samsung Display in 2017, which will account for 14% global OLED panel production for the year. Samsung Electronics will receive 56%, thanks to in-house production of the needed panels.

China-based vendors Oppo and Vivo are expected to secure 13% and 10%, respectively, of the global production of OLED panels in 2017 as the two vendors have signed guarantee purchase agreements with Samsung Display, indicated the sources.