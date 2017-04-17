China market: Free cloud computing solutions being offered for local government open bids

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

Leading China-based Internet service providers and telecom carriers have offered substantially free hardware/software cloud computing solutions at local governments' open-bid competition for procurement, according to industry sources.

For example, Internet service provider Tencent bid CNY0.01 to win at an open bid with a maximum price of CNY4.95 million (US$717,000) held by the government of Xiamen City, southeastern China, to procure an administration cloud computing solution. China Telecom bid CNY0.01 to win at an open bid with a maximum price of CNY8.92 billion held by the government of Liaoyang City, northeastern China, to procure an administration IT platform. China Mobile bid CNY0 to win at an open bid held by the government of Shanghai City, eastern China, to procure an administration cloud computing solution.

The bidding of equivalently zero price is actually an attempt to win at open bids to reach as large as possible share of the China market for government cloud computing platforms, the sources indicated. While there is concern that such zero-price bidding is likely to result in monopolization of the government cloud computing market by a few providers, China authorities concerned have not commented on such bidding and this may reflect their acceptance.

However, Huawei Technologies, the largest China-based telecom equipment, indicated that it will not bid zero to win open-bid competition.