China Mobile Beijing and Huawei launch pilot project for MEC-based smart stadium

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

China Mobile Beijing and Huawei have jointly launched a pilot project for a smart stadium at Beijing South Railway Station based on multi-access edge computing (MEC). This is the first time China Mobile Beijing has developed its enterprise business using MEC technology.

Huawei's MEC@CloudEdge solution will enable China Mobile Beijing to integrate specific video content sources into the edge gateway of the smart stadium, according to a press statement from the companies. China Mobile users at the stadium will be able to watch videos from content sources by scanning a QR code and signing up for video package subscriptions. The MEC@CloudEdge solution enables local service steering, local operations, and communication capabilities exposure. Through the solution, users will pay less while gaining benefits including low-latency, low freeze rate, and an ultra-HD viewing experience that is exclusive to the stadium.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Huawei's revelation that at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2017, the company and 13 industry partners agreed to establish a virtual MEC ecosystem collaborative circle. The agreement came out of a roundtable organized by Huawei to discuss the latest developments in MEC, standards development, and challenges facing the industry.

Huawei's partners in the agreement are: China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, China Communications Standards Association (CCSA), China Computer Federation (CCF), Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), Intel, ARM, Trend Micro, and iQiyi.

Building on Cloud Native architecture, Huawei's MEC@CloudEdge solution enables flexible service provisioning, simplified O&M, and efficient resource utilization, according to the press release. It also facilitates local service charging, management and control, and operations. As a service container built in edge networks, the MEC@CloudEdge solution flexibly integrates third-party applications and opens pipe capabilities in a way that helps carriers develop more business scenarios.

Huawei has partnered with China Mobile, Vodafone, Etisalat, and other carriers in commercial pilots and innovations concerning MEC.