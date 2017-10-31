Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 07:24 (GMT+8)
Qualcomm small cell chips only choice for Taiwan: Q&A with DoIT chief Lo Ta-sheng
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 31 October 2017]

The announcement by Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) in mid-October to impose an antitrust fine of NT$23.4 billion (US$775.8 million) on Qualcomm for its allegedly unfair royalty practice has not only resulted in mounting pressure from the US chipmaker but also increasing concerns from many sectors in Taiwan.

The Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has expressed its concern that Qualcomm might resort to retaliatory measures by suspending its collaboration projects with Taiwan and withdrawing its technology support to its local clients, a move which may undermine Taiwan's technology development in the long term. DoIT general director Lo Ta-sheng voiced his concerns about the consequences of the Qualcomm case during a recent interview by Digtimes.

Q: Has the 5G collaboration project between the Taiwan government-sponsored ITRI and Qualcomm been temporarily suspended as reported due to the imposition of the antirust fine?

A: ITRI is currently engaging in technological cooperation with Qualcomm for the development of 5G small cells and the two sides did not sign an official contract and the cooperation was not meant to implement a project. They only signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). The collaboration has been temporarily suspended rather than terminated. It will count on Qualcomm's attitude later on to see if or when the collaboration between the two sides could be resumed.

Q: Does ITRI have no other partner than Qualcomm to rely on to develop 5G small cells? Can ITRI develop related 5G technology by itself since it has so many researchers?

A: Qualcomm is currently the sole 5G small cell chipset supplier in the global market, and it will be too costly for Taiwan to develop its own. Besides, since Taiwan-based MediaTek has no interest in the small cell sector, it is naturally for ITRI to choose Qualcomm to develop small cells using Qualcomm's solutions. It will be able to create huge industrial vertical synergies once the cooperation project begins to bear fruit.

As the 5G networks have features of high frequency and short transmission distance, a number of applications, including AR, VR, music concerts and others, can utilize edge-computing technology available through small cells rather than back-end engineering rooms at telecom operators. The utilization of small cells can also bring a lot of derivative applications under the 5G architecture, which is important to Taiwan's industries.

Q: Do you think that Qualcomm would take retaliatory measures by reducing its orders to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) or Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE)?

A: TSMC, UMC and ASE all are the supply chain partners for Qualcomm, and Qualcomm is unlikely to be able to find better partners should it decide to go away from Taiwan with regard to manufacturing. From the business point of view, I think Qualcomm will continue to place orders with TSMC, UMC, ASE and other partners or it could undermine its own supply chain.

But Qualcomm's business in Taiwan might be affected if it decided to withdraw its technical support and other related resources from Taiwan as Qualcomm clients in Taiwan will then be forced to seek technical support from Qualcomm's other branches outside Taiwan.

Q: What would be the next step for ITRI should Qualcomm decide to terminate the collaboration program?

A: ITRI will continue to work on related research efforts on 5G small cells and not cease the project even without Qualcomm. Since ITRI does not have the exclusive chips as Qualcomm has, it may have to find some other ways, but the results probably would be not as ideal as those made directly from Qualcomm's chips. For Qualcomm, there are a lot of partners available for it to chose from for small cell developments, but Taiwan has no other choices but Qualcomm.

Q: As indicated by a lawmaker, Qualcomm did not have any objection to the penalties imposed on it by China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), creating a win-win situation: China's government has received the fine, manufacturers in China have benefited, and Qualcomm has managed to reduce the total amount of the fine. Can you comment on that?

A: The legal environments are different in Taiwan and China, and China used administrative means to settle disputes with Qualcomm. However, FTC is an independent agency in Taiwan and the administrative branch of the government cannot interfere with FTC's decisions. Qualcomm plans to take the case to the court, and the outcome remains to be seen. Because Taiwan and China have different systems, so it is pointless to compare the results of the Qualcomm case in Taiwan and China.

Lo Ta-sheng, general director, DoIT, MOEA.
Photo: MOEA

