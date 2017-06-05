China market: China Mobile to deploy Small Cell network

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 June 2017]

China Mobile will expand its 4G networks around China with the procurement of 324,000 TD-LTE devices, half regular TD-LTE base stations and the other half to be Small Cell units, according to industry sources.

The regular base stations will expand spatial coverage while the Small Cell units will increase capacity, the sources noted. The demand for Small Cell arises from fast growing demand for mobile video services, the sources said.

China Mobile is expected to eventually deploy regular TD-LTE base stations and Small Cells at a ratio of 1:3, the sources indicated. As China Mobile has set up about 1.5 million regular TD-LTE base stations, it is expected to set up at least four million Small Cells eventually, the sources noted.