Taipei, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 22:48 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
26°C
Huawei competes head to head with Oppo in domestic and overseas markets
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Competition between China-based Huawei and rival Oppo for ramping up their smartphone shipments in the domestic and overseas markets are to intensify in the second half of 2017, according to industry sources.

While overall smartphone shipments in the China market rose a mere 1% on year to 104.1 million in the first quarter of 2017, Huawei and Oppo managed to ramp up their shipments by 25.5% and 19.5%, respectively, to 20.8 million and 18.9 million units in the quarter, according to IDC.

Including exports, Huawei shipped a total of 34 million smartphones in the first quarter, increasing 21.7% from a year earlier. With domestic shipments accounting for over 61% of its total shipments and the domestic sales growth rate higher that its overall growth rate for the first quarter, Huawei was actually making headway in the domestic smartphone market, said industry sources.

Oppo's combined domestic and overseas shipments reached 25.6 million units in the first quarter, which represented a nearly 30% increase from a year earlier compared to a 19.5% on-year growth for the domestic sales. This data showed that Oppo was performing better in overseas shipments during the January-March period, said the sources.

It is essential for Huawei to continue to sustain sales in the domestic market, and Oppo to continue to ramp up its overseas shipments in order to maintain their respective growth momentum in the second half of the year, the sources commented

Realtime news

  • China market: China-based panel equipment makers surpass South Korea-based ones in 1Q17, says KDIA

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Global smartphone shipments grow 9.1% on year in 1Q17, says Gartner

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • SK Hynix reportedly obtains GDDR6 DRAM orders from Nvidia, AMD

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Pixart Imaging to see revenues up 20% on year in May

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • HTC rolls out AI platform for medical applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • China market: Some white-box VR device makers cede VR market

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • Diode makers gearing up for car-use applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Nvidia, Intel expected to show latest progress on AI product lines

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Etron provides 30nm specialty buffer memory for automotive

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Macroblock 2017 EPS to reach NT$8

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Pegatron to showcase new products on June 1

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Passive component firm Chilisin puts increased focus on high-end products

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

  • Computex 2017: BenQ pushing new cloud computing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link