Huawei competes head to head with Oppo in domestic and overseas markets

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Competition between China-based Huawei and rival Oppo for ramping up their smartphone shipments in the domestic and overseas markets are to intensify in the second half of 2017, according to industry sources.

While overall smartphone shipments in the China market rose a mere 1% on year to 104.1 million in the first quarter of 2017, Huawei and Oppo managed to ramp up their shipments by 25.5% and 19.5%, respectively, to 20.8 million and 18.9 million units in the quarter, according to IDC.

Including exports, Huawei shipped a total of 34 million smartphones in the first quarter, increasing 21.7% from a year earlier. With domestic shipments accounting for over 61% of its total shipments and the domestic sales growth rate higher that its overall growth rate for the first quarter, Huawei was actually making headway in the domestic smartphone market, said industry sources.

Oppo's combined domestic and overseas shipments reached 25.6 million units in the first quarter, which represented a nearly 30% increase from a year earlier compared to a 19.5% on-year growth for the domestic sales. This data showed that Oppo was performing better in overseas shipments during the January-March period, said the sources.

It is essential for Huawei to continue to sustain sales in the domestic market, and Oppo to continue to ramp up its overseas shipments in order to maintain their respective growth momentum in the second half of the year, the sources commented