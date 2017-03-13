TSMC lands orders for HPC chips from Nvidia, Qualcomm, says paper

Commercial Times, March 13; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 March 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has landed orders for high performance computing (HPC) chips for AI applications from Nvidia and Qualcomm, respectively, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

TSMC will fabricate Nvidia's next generation Volta GPU using a 12nm process, said the paper, which added that the Volta GPU will be paired with Nvidia's Xavier supercomputer chips for self-driving car applications.

TSMC also produces the 256-core Nvidia Pascal GPU and dual-core Denver 2 CPU for Nvidia's recently released JetsonTX2 supercomputer platform, using a 16nm process, the paper indicated.

Meanwhile, TSMC also landed earlier orders for the Centriq 2400 server chips from Qualcomm. TSMC has begun volume production of the Centriq 2400 chips, using a 10nm process, said the paper.