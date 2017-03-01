TSMC seeking stake in Toshiba chip business to expand into 3D NAND sector

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Pure-play foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is looking to expand into the 3D NAND sector through investing in Toshiba's memory business, according to industry sources.

TSMC also hopes to persuade Toshiba to set up a 3D NAND fab in Taiwan, by providing support such as bringing down its production costs locally, said the sources.

The sources identify TSMC as one of Toshiba's preferred bidders, as the foundry meets conditions such as not being involved in the manufacture of NAND flash chips, and not needing government funds to make the stake investment. It is also impossible for TSMC to steal Toshiba's patented memory technology and IP, or to take the new company's ownership and management rights, the sources indicated.

In addition, TSMC could be Toshiba's best production partner, as the foundry will help Toshiba expand its business in the 3D NAND field, the sources said. The partnership between TSMC and Toshiba could also pose a challenge to the longtime industry leader Samsung, which usually has sufficient profits generated from its memory business to subsidize its logic IC unit, the sources noted.

In response, TSMC said it does not comment on speculation.

Toshiba has confirmed the company will spin off its memory business into a separate company with the split to become effective on April 1, 2017. Toshiba also disclosed plans to sell more than half of the planned separate entity to one or more company as the Japan-based conglomerate needs money to finance its working capital.

TSMC is reportedly among the bidders seeking a stake in Toshiba's memory business. Other bidders include Apple, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry), Micron Technology, Microsoft, SK Hynix and Western Digital, and several capital funds.