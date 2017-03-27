TSMC to begin volume production of A11 chips in April, says paper

EDN, March 27; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 27 March 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will begin volume production of Apple's A11 chips in April and will prepare a capacity for production of 50 million units of the chip before July, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The A11 chips, which will power the upcoming iPhone series slated for launch in September 2017, will be built on a 10 nm FinFET process and packed with a wafer-level integrated fan-out (InFO) packaging technology, said the report.

TSMC started volume production of its 10nm chips in the third quarter of 2016 and has begun to ship 10nm products to MediaTek and HiSilicon Technologies in the first quarter of 2017, noted the paper, citing TSMC co-CEO and president Mark Liu.

TSMC is expected to maintain a capacity for rolling out 100 million A11chips before the end of 2017, said the paper, citing sources from TSMC's supply chain.