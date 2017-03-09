MediaTek sticking with TSMC for 7nm chips

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Despite experiencing unsatisfactory yield rates for TSMC's 10nm process, MediaTek will continue to partner with the foundry to make its next-generation flagship mobile chips, according to industry sources.

TSMC will enter risk production for a MediaTek chip on the newer 7nm process in the second quarter, said the sources, adding that the SoC incorporates 12 CPU cores.

TSMC disclosed previously the node technology will be ready for risk production later in the first quarter.

In addition, speculation has circulated that the low yield rates for TSMC's 10nm process could affect shipments of MediaTek's Helio X30 chips. In response, MediaTek claimed there is no change to the shipment schedule.

MediaTek in February rolled out its 10nm Helio X30-series SoC designed for high-end smartphones. Mass production for the deca-core SoC has kicked off, said the company, adding that commercial devices powered by the chips will be available in the second quarter of 2017.