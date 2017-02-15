Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
TSMC co-CEOs to join board
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) board of directors has approved a proposal to increase the number of directors to 10 from eight, and authorized chairman Morris Chang to nominate Mark Liu and CC Wei, co-CEOs for the pure-play foundry, as candidates for the positions.

The proposal will be discussed and decided at TSMC's annual general meeting scheduled for June 8.

TSMC indicated the arrangement should not be over-interpreted since it is quite common for CEOs to also serve as company directors. There has been speculation about potential successors to Chang.

TSMC co-CEOs

TSMC co-CEOs CC Wei (left) and Mark Liu (right)
Photo: Digitimes file photo

