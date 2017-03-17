Mentor Graphics announces further certification of design tools for TSMC 12FFC and 7nm processes

Press release, March 16; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

TSMC has certified its Calibre Platform (Calibre nmDRC, Calibre Multi-Patterning, Calibre nmLVS, Calibre YieldEnhancer with SmartFill, and Calibre xACT tools), as well as the Analog FastSPICE (AFS) Circuit Verification Platform, for the most current version of the 12FFC process, according to the companies. In addition, the Calibre Platform (Calibre nmDRC, Calibre Multi-Patterning, Calibre nmLVS, Calibre PERC, and Calibre YieldEnhancer with SmartFill tools), the Nitro-SoC place and route (P&R) Platform, and the AFS Platform have been certified for the TSMC 7nm V1.0 process.

The Calibre enablement suite is now available for the latest TSMC 12FFC process for customers' designs. In addition, the AFS Circuit Verification Platform, including AFS Mega, has achieved readiness for 12FFC technology and TSMC Modeling Interface (TMI) support, the companies said.

For TSMC 7nm, the full Calibre enablement has been updated to the V1.0 release level for customers' production design tapeouts. Throughout the various releases, TSMC and Mentor have worked to continuously improve Calibre DRC runtimes, the companies indicated. The current V1.0 release has shown a significant runtime improvement compared with the initial releases.

Reliability is a critical success factor in many of today's electronics. TSMC and Mentor Graphics expanded their collaboration to the 7nm process for comprehensive verification of electrostatic discharge (ESD) and latch-up issues that can affect reliable performance and product lifetime, the companies said. This collaboration led, in part, to the development of a multi-CPU capability in the Calibre PERC tool that can be used for full point-to-point (P2P) resistance and current density (CD) checking.

Engineering change orders (ECOs) usually arrive late in the process flow, and often disrupt tapeout schedules. To accelerate their mutual customers' ability to achieve design closure, TSMC and Mentor Graphics partnered to expand the Calibre YieldEnhancer ECO fill flow from 20nm down to the latest 7nm technology, the companies said. The ECO fill flow allows customers to quickly manage late-stage design changes while ensuring the changes remain in compliance with TSMC's manufacturing requirements.

Mentor Graphics' AFS Platform, including the AFS Mega circuit simulator, has been certified for the TSMC 7nm V1.0 process. Analog, mixed-signal, and RF design teams at leading semiconductor companies worldwide benefit from using the AFS platform to efficiently verify their chips designed in the latest TSMC technologies, the companies said.

Mentor Graphics' Nitro-SoC P&R Platform was enhanced to meet all TSMC 7nm design enablement and certification requirements. Mentor Graphics also demonstrated its 7nm readiness by the successful implementation of the ARM processor using the Nitro-SoC P&R Platform, which is now ready for customer deployment.