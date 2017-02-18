Taipei, Sunday, February 19, 2017 03:47 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
TSMC spends NT$7.5 billion on equipment
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Pure-play foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has recently disclosed six separate purchases of manufacturing equipment and facilities for a total of NT$7.525 billion (US$244.4 million).

TSMC disclosed on February 17 it ordered NT$1.597 billion worth of machinery equipment from Applied Materials and Ja Mitsui Leasing. In a filing on February 15, the foundry said it spent NT$315 million on facility equipment from Mirle Automation.

In filings from February 3 to 13, TSMC disclosed it spent a total of NT$5.613 billion on equipment from Applied Materials, Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology, Keysight Technologies Singapore (Sales) and Screen Semiconductor Solutions.

TSMC expects its capex for 2017 to be around US$10 billion compared with US$10.19 billion in 2016.

Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link