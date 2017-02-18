TSMC spends NT$7.5 billion on equipment

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Pure-play foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has recently disclosed six separate purchases of manufacturing equipment and facilities for a total of NT$7.525 billion (US$244.4 million).

TSMC disclosed on February 17 it ordered NT$1.597 billion worth of machinery equipment from Applied Materials and Ja Mitsui Leasing. In a filing on February 15, the foundry said it spent NT$315 million on facility equipment from Mirle Automation.

In filings from February 3 to 13, TSMC disclosed it spent a total of NT$5.613 billion on equipment from Applied Materials, Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology, Keysight Technologies Singapore (Sales) and Screen Semiconductor Solutions.

TSMC expects its capex for 2017 to be around US$10 billion compared with US$10.19 billion in 2016.