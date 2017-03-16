MediaTek to roll out 12nm product in 2H17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 March 2017]

MediaTek plans to roll out a new mobile SoC solution built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using the foundry's 12nm process technology in the second half of 2017, according to sources at IC backend houses.

The TSMC 12nm process is actually a smaller version of the foundry's 16nm technology, said the sources, who identified it as a transitional process. Meanwhile, TSMC continues to improve yield rates for its 10nm process technology, which have not reached satisfactory levels for commercial production, the sources indicated.

MediaTek recently introduced its Helio X30 SoC-series. MediaTek expects smartphones using the chips to be available in the second quarter of 2017.

Nevertheless, TSMC is unlikely to move 10nm process technology to mass production until the third quarter, the sources suggested. Despite the lower-than-expected yield rates for the foundry's 10nm process, MediaTek continues to work with TSMC to develop its next-generation 7nm product, the sources said.

Previous reports quoted industry sources as saying TSMC will enter risk production for a MediaTek chip on the newer 7nm process in the second quarter of 2017.