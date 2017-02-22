TSMC reportedly to join bid for stake in Toshiba memory business

Chia-Han Lee and Vicky Chou, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Toshiba is looking to spin off its flash memory business with plans to sell more than half of the planned separate entity to one or more than one company, and reportedly will initiate a new process of the stake sale.

A recent Nikkei report has identified more than 10 companies as the potential bidders for a majority stake in Toshiba's flash business, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) being in the list.

TSMC has responded saying it does not comment on market speculation.

Apple, Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry), Micron Technology, Microsoft, SK Hynix and Western Digital, and several other capital funds are among the bidders, according to Nikkei. Toshiba is expected to raise at lease JPY1 trillion (US$8.8 billion) through the stake sale.

Toshiba will hold the first round of bids in March after releasing conditions for the sale by the end of February 2017, a recent Reuters report cited sources familiar with the matter as saying. Toshiba expects to pick the preferred bidder or bidders for a majority stake in its chip unit by the end of May, according to the report.