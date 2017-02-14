Taipei, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 21:28 (GMT+8)
TSMC to deal out cash dividend of NT$7 for 2016
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 February 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) board of directors has adopted a proposal recommending the distribution of a NT$7 (US$0.23) cash dividend per share for 2016. The proposal will be discussed and decided at TSMC's annual general meeting on June 8, 2017.

TSMC posted net profits of NT$334.25 billion on consolidated revenues of NT$947.94 billion in 2016, with diluted earnings per share of NT$12.89. Profits and revenues for the year were both record-high levels.

The board also approved a capital appropriation in the amount of about US$1.93 billion for purposes including advanced technology capacity upgrades and expansions, the conversion of logic capacity to specialty technology, specialty technology capacity upgrades and expansions, and second-quarter 2017 R&D capital investments and sustained capital expenditures.

