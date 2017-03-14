Qualcomm expanding Snapdragon 835 market share at the expense of MediaTek Helio X30

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

Qualcomm has continued to expand the market share of its 10nm Snapdragon 835 SoCs at the expense of MediaTek as the Taiwan-based AP solution vendor will be unable to achieve volume shipments of its comparable Helio X30 chips until the second quarter of 2017, according to market sources.

Despite reports of a low yield rate of the 10nm chips, Qualcomm has continued to land orders for its Snapdragon 835 from the global major smartphone vendors with shipments to grow significantly starting the second quarter, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm has been able to land continued orders from its clients by releasing more software and firmware to support the Snapdragon 835 platform, added the sources.

The Snapdragon 835 ecosystem appears to have outpaced the Helio X30 in terms of scalability, software support and also economies of scale, commented the sources, adding that Snapdragon 835 solutions will dominate the high-end smartphone AP market in 2017.