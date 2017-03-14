Taipei, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 01:51 (GMT+8)
Qualcomm expanding Snapdragon 835 market share at the expense of MediaTek Helio X30
Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

Qualcomm has continued to expand the market share of its 10nm Snapdragon 835 SoCs at the expense of MediaTek as the Taiwan-based AP solution vendor will be unable to achieve volume shipments of its comparable Helio X30 chips until the second quarter of 2017, according to market sources.

Despite reports of a low yield rate of the 10nm chips, Qualcomm has continued to land orders for its Snapdragon 835 from the global major smartphone vendors with shipments to grow significantly starting the second quarter, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm has been able to land continued orders from its clients by releasing more software and firmware to support the Snapdragon 835 platform, added the sources.

The Snapdragon 835 ecosystem appears to have outpaced the Helio X30 in terms of scalability, software support and also economies of scale, commented the sources, adding that Snapdragon 835 solutions will dominate the high-end smartphone AP market in 2017.

  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

