TSMC China sees profits decline significantly in 2016, says paper
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 9 March 2017]

TSMC China, a TSMC 8-inch subsidiary in Shanghai, yielded net profits of NT$6.094 billion (US$197.52 million) in 2016, a sharp decline of 30.19% from a year earlier, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report, citing data from Taiwan-based China Credit Information Service (CCIS).

The decline was the first annual profit contraction since TSMC China became profitable in 2010 after five years of operations. Earnings peaked in 2015, during which profits totaled NT$8.73 billion on revenues of NT$21.867 billion.

Demand for chips made by 13/18-micron processes at TSMC China has been dwindling as the mainstream technology for terminal devices in the China market has been ushered to 16/28nm nodes, said the paper, citing Liu Pei-chen, a researcher at Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER).

Additionally, TSMC China has also seen its orders lose out to China-based rivals including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and Huahung Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing (GSMC), an achievement of the China government's policy to foster the development of its own semiconductor industry, Liu said.

Meanwhile, TSMC also noted that the decline in earnings at its 8-inch fab in Shanghai was due to a lower utilization rate, as the plant's capacity was expanded in 2016 while demand for chips made by TSMC China was sliding, according to the paper.

TSMC is building a wholly-owned 12-inch fab in Nanjing, which is scheduled to begin production in the second half of 2018, using a more advanced 16nm process.

