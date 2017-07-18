Taipei, Tuesday, July 18, 2017 19:08 (GMT+8)
Taiwan firms urged to develop integrated chips for AI systems
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

Taiwan should strive to become an exporter of AI (artificial intelligence) system products and to develop niche-type integrated smart system chips that could reach a production value of up to NT$4 trillion (US$131.58 billion) by 2025, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has said.

The MOEA cited estimates by an international industry intelligence organization as indicating that while the global Internet of Things (IoT) market would reach an economic scale of US$11 trillion by 2025, the world AI market scale would grow from US$17.2 billion in 2014 to US$48.6 billion in 2019, translating into a CAGR of 23.1%.

Another market research company predicted that massive AI applications would help a mature economy expand its GDP by 2-3 folds by 2035. In addition, revenues from AI driver hardware products, including CPU, GPU, FPGA and dedicated driver ICs and memories, are estimated to surge from US$800 million in 2015 to US$44.5 billion in 2024 for a CAGR of up to 56%.

MOEA officials said that with the bright market prospects for AI-related products and applications, Taiwan will surely have its presence in the market, given its strong manufacturing prowess in the information technology and communications sectors.

Facebook may partner with Taiwan firms for AI development

No matter what global AI development trends may emerge, Taiwan will become an indispensable partner for major international AI players, the officials said, adding that when visiting Taiwan recently, a senior Facebook executive revealed his company would need Taiwan's hardware manufacturing technology to support its AI development.

Government statistics show that the production value of Taiwan's semiconductor industry reached NT$2.3 trillion in 2016, with a total workforce of over 230,000 people. Taiwan is firmly ranks as No. 1 in the global wafer foundry and IC testing and packaging sectors and No. 2 in IC design, far ahead of China.

But Taiwan shows comparatively weak performance in the information software sector, as its information service and software production value reached only NT$265.8 billion, with a total employment of slightly over 80,000 people.

Accordingly, there exists much room for efforts in developing AI applications, said vice economic minister Shen Jong-chin. In this regard, Shen said that as Taiwan has performed well in automotive electronics, medical electronics and smart production, more efforts can be focused on developing niche-type integrated smart system chips. If so, Shen said he believes Taiwan's annual semiconductor production value could expand from NT$2.5 trillion in 2017 to NT$4 trillion by 2025.

