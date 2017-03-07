Taipei, Wednesday, March 8, 2017 05:58 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
18°C
Foxconn, TSMC to partner on Toshiba Memory bid, says paper
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) have reportedly joined forces in a bid for Toshiba Memory's shares, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report.

Via the cooperation, the report claimed, TSMC will be able to challenge Korea-based Samsung Electronics' leadership in the flash memory market, allowing the pure-play foundry house to achieve a new wave of growth. The two companies' bidding team is currently in Japan aggressively preparing for document submission prior to the March 29 first-round bidding.

As for Foxconn, company chairman Terry Guo has said that demand for storage will start rising as the 8K resolution era arrives and Foxconn also has such demand and likes to push further into the related industry.

Guo also stated that Foxconn is willing to assist Toshiba using the same business strategy it adopted for its partnership with Sharp and Toshiba should not have any concerns about competition partnering with Foxconn. Guo also promised to keep all key technologies in Japan.

Guo noted that he is very serious about having Foxconn form a partnership with Toshiba, but will not try to force it to happen.

Guo pointed out that Foxconn is currently the largest storage equipment maker worldwide and seeing the IT market has started increasing their adoption of solid state drives (SSDs), he believes demand will rise in the upcoming years.

Realtime news

  • Backend houses ASE, PTI February revenues increase

    Bits + chips | 7h 52min ago

  • Adata posts 2016 EPS of NT$6.21

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 7h 55min ago

  • Winbond becomes Siemens memory supplier

    Bits + chips | 7h 56min ago

  • MediaTek February revenues fall to 12-month low

    Bits + chips | 8h 57min ago

  • Taiwan February export value down on month, up on year, says MOF

    Bits + chips | 9h 5min ago

  • Taiwan IC design service and IP providers seeing robust 10nm, 16nm chip demand in China

    Bits + chips | 9h 6min ago

  • HannStar Display ships 35.04 million small- to medium-size panels in February

    Displays - Stockwatch | 10h 50min ago

  • Primax Electronics to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.50

    Before Going to Press | 8h 3min ago

  • STATS ChipPAC Taiwan swings back to profitability in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 9h 18min ago

  • E Ink Holdings, DNP cooperate to develop pop-of-purchase advertising solution

    Before Going to Press | 9h 21min ago

  • Taiwan IC design service and IP providers seeing robust 10nm, 16nm chip demand in China

    Before Going to Press | 9h 22min ago

  • Cvilux 2016 revenues up 1.81% on year

    Before Going to Press | 9h 24min ago

  • Memory module maker Innodisk sees revenues up 50% on year in February

    Before Going to Press | 9h 25min ago

  • Asustek to start production of VR head-mounted devices in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 9h 25min ago

  • Taiwan market: SolidWizard to distribute Markforged 3D printing products

    Before Going to Press | 9h 27min ago

  • Quanta Storage to ship over 1,000 collaborative robots in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 9h 28min ago

  • Qisda sees decreased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 9h 29min ago

  • Fingerprint sensor maker Egistec sees revenues up over 4-fold on year in February

    Before Going to Press | 9h 29min ago

  • Taiwan February export value down on month, up on year, says MOF

    Before Going to Press | 10h 44min ago

  • Casetek Holdings nets NT$8.25 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 6min ago

  • Aurora nets NT$4.02 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 11h 6min ago

  • Sumitomo Chemical to produce curved-surface AMOLED touch panels in South Korea, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | 11h 7min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link