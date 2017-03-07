Foxconn, TSMC to partner on Toshiba Memory bid, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) have reportedly joined forces in a bid for Toshiba Memory's shares, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report.

Via the cooperation, the report claimed, TSMC will be able to challenge Korea-based Samsung Electronics' leadership in the flash memory market, allowing the pure-play foundry house to achieve a new wave of growth. The two companies' bidding team is currently in Japan aggressively preparing for document submission prior to the March 29 first-round bidding.

As for Foxconn, company chairman Terry Guo has said that demand for storage will start rising as the 8K resolution era arrives and Foxconn also has such demand and likes to push further into the related industry.

Guo also stated that Foxconn is willing to assist Toshiba using the same business strategy it adopted for its partnership with Sharp and Toshiba should not have any concerns about competition partnering with Foxconn. Guo also promised to keep all key technologies in Japan.

Guo noted that he is very serious about having Foxconn form a partnership with Toshiba, but will not try to force it to happen.

Guo pointed out that Foxconn is currently the largest storage equipment maker worldwide and seeing the IT market has started increasing their adoption of solid state drives (SSDs), he believes demand will rise in the upcoming years.