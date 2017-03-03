Taipei, Saturday, March 4, 2017 11:52 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
TSMC will continue to outgrow global chip industry, says chairman
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to post 5-10% revenue growth in 2017, outperforming the global semiconductor industry's growth of 4-5%, according to Morris Chang, chairman for the pure-play foundry. The estimate is according to TSMC's revenues in US dollars, said Chang.

Chang continued that the worldwide semiconductor industry enjoyed annual growth of 15-16% before 2000, when TSMC managed to post 30-40% revenue growth. With the industry growth decelerating to 4-5% in recent years, TSMC still outstripped the average growth of the industry, Chang noted.

In addition, in response to market speculation that TSMC is among the bidders seeking a stake in Toshiba's memory business, Chang said that the company is "observing" the development. Chang did not elaborate.

Morris Chang

TSMC chairman Morris Chang
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2017

Abon Touch
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link