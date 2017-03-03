TSMC will continue to outgrow global chip industry, says chairman

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to post 5-10% revenue growth in 2017, outperforming the global semiconductor industry's growth of 4-5%, according to Morris Chang, chairman for the pure-play foundry. The estimate is according to TSMC's revenues in US dollars, said Chang.

Chang continued that the worldwide semiconductor industry enjoyed annual growth of 15-16% before 2000, when TSMC managed to post 30-40% revenue growth. With the industry growth decelerating to 4-5% in recent years, TSMC still outstripped the average growth of the industry, Chang noted.

In addition, in response to market speculation that TSMC is among the bidders seeking a stake in Toshiba's memory business, Chang said that the company is "observing" the development. Chang did not elaborate.

TSMC chairman Morris Chang

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, March 2017