India roundup: Tesla reportedly stops short of committing to India plant

Tesla's executives went on a two-day visit to India on May 17 and 18. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Tesla stopped short of proposing to build EVs in India as the automaker did not present a formal plan for an EV manufacturing facility.

India renewed efforts to attract Mac and iPad suppliers by US$2 billion incentive

According to the Press Information Bureau of India, India's cabinet approved the second edition of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT Hardware, providing INR170 billion (US$2.06 billion) in incentives to encourage making notebooks, tablets, all-one-one PCs, servers, and ultra-small form factor devices. India expects the scheme to generate incremental production of INR3.35 trillion, incremental investment of INR24.3 billion, and incremental direct employment of 75,000.

Tata said to primarily make semi-finished iPhone SE in India

According to The Economic Times, for Tata to make iPhone SE cases in India, a special grade of lightweight aluminum that has undergone CNC and molding has to be exported from China to India before mechanical components are assembled in Tata's Hosur plant. Then Tata has to ship those semi-finished iPhone SEs back to China. The repeated imports and exports across Indian borders imply a lack of a developed ecosystem in India for iPhone manufacturing.

Foxconn builds new manufacturing plant in southern India

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), a subsidiary of Foxconn Group, and the Telangana government broke ground for an electronics manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan in Hydeberad, with FIT planning to invest over US$500 million to create 25,000 direct jobs in the first phase, K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT of Telangana said in a tweet.

Tata reportedly gets 5% iPhone 15 orders

Gizmochina, citing Trendforce, reported that Tata would manufacture up to 5% of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, set to debut later this year, after it acquired Wistron's Indian facility in Karnataka.

AWS invests US$12.7 billion in India

According to TechCrunch, AWS announced on May 18 that it would invest US$12.7 billion in its cloud business in India by 2030, generating 131,700 full-time jobs in the most populous country.