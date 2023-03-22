中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Mar 22, 2023
    20:33
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    CCL firms put growing focus on automotive, aerospace
    39min ago
    Gaming notebook sales in China start picking up
    51min ago
    Automotive lighting module maker EOI to see production utilization hike in 2H23
    55min ago
    Automotive chip and component orders slow from China, say distributors
    1h 5min ago
    DDI suppliers see shipments pick up
    1h 16min ago
    Marvell mulls job cuts in China
    1h 19min ago
    Home Tech IT

    India states reportedly wooing Apple suppliers by potential labor code relaxation

    Jingyue Hsiao, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Following the labor code change in Karnataka, Apple is reportedly lobbying for another relaxation in labor laws in Tamil Nadu amid the competition among Indian states to woo investments from global manufacturers.

    Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources saying that Apple was seeking changes in labor laws in India, and the government of Tamil Nadu was considering passing new laws that may allow factories to operate two 12-hour shifts instead of three 8-hour shifts a day.

    According to the report, Apple and the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), an industry body formed by manufacturers, brands, and service providers in the mobile and electronics industry, had met with government officials from the government of Tamil Nadu to close the gap in labor law for manufacturing between China and India.

    The rumor follows a similar development in which the Karnataka assembly approved the labor law relaxation in February to allow for two 12-hour shifts and permit women to work at night.

    Located in southern India, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are neighboring states connected by an industrial corridor between the states' capitals. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are also primary production bases for Apple products in India and are often competing with each other for foreign investments.

    Tamil Nadu may not be alone in considering passing new laws for labor code relaxation. According to Bloomberg, local governments in India are yielding to Apple's request as they are eager to attract iPhone manufacturers to their states. Foxconn, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, has manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, and it is planning to make new investments in Karnataka and Telangana.

    Apple Insider reported that other Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh may follow Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with labor reforms.

    States competing in a similar manner for foreign investment also happened in their bid for India's first wafer fab. The Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture, an applicant and front-runner for India's INR760 billion (US$9.2 billion) semiconductor and display fabs incentive scheme, decided to invest in Gujarat in western India before talking with other states, including Karnataka.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE
    Tags
    Apple India law
    Related stories
    Mar 20
    India roundup: Apple's flagship store to open in Mumbai in April
    Mar 17
    PC manufacturers argue against fresh investment clause under India's revised incentive scheme
    Mar 16
    Foxconn reportedly to make AirPods in India
    Mar 16
    India's achievement of electronics production target hinges on Foxconn
    Mar 15
    India reportedly to require security check before smartphone launch
    Mar 14
    Apple suppliers begin to reshape India
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 16, 09:22
    NeoGene unlocks direct-to-silicon liquid cooling technology by novel IC package approach
    Thursday 9 March 2023
    Fibocom collaborates with MediaTek to pioneer FWA market with fast-to-deploy 5G solution based on FG370 module at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 7 March 2023
    Fibocom to launch leading-edge 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave module Fx190/Fx180 series based on Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G modem-RF system at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 14 February 2023
    Wishing-Soft expands into global market through ESH competencies
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 22, 10:41
    Car sales in China slow
    Wednesday 22 March 2023
    Renesas executive suggests companies enter automotive sector with existing strengths
    Wednesday 22 March 2023
    Infineon and Delta Electronics signs MoU to extend long-term partnership from industrial to automotive applications
    Wednesday 22 March 2023
    NXP S32G3 series automotive processors accelerate software-defined vehicle and high-performance safety applications