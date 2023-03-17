中文網
    Home Tech IT

    Global top-5 brands enjoy on-month increase in combined February shipments, says DIGITIMES Research

    Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The global top-5 notebook brands, not including Apple, saw their combined shipments rise over 10% on month in February 2023 thanks to a low comparison base in January and channel retailers' inventory replenishment, according to DIGITIMES Research's monthly notebook shipment update.

    Lenovo returned as the largest notebook brand worldwide in February, benefiting from the China retail channel restocking its notebook inventory. Shipments of Hewlett-Packard (HP) dipped slightly from a month ago in February as sales of the vendor's inexpensive consumer models had a major decline in mature markets worldwide.

    Dell's February shipments were also slightly lower than those a month ago, but its orders from the enterprise sector should no longer experience any major drop in the upcoming months, the latest figures show.

    The top-3 ODMs' combined notebook shipments only increased by 1% on month in February with Wistron being the best-performing maker with a major on-month growth thanks to orders for new projects from Lenovo.

