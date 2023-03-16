中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Mar 17, 2023
    03:14
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    Chinese chipmaking technology development may come to a halt at 40nm
    4h 38min ago
    PMIC vendor M3Tek expects sales recovery in 2H23
    6h 13min ago
    Macroblock cuts into supply chain of Chinese car OEMs
    6h 52min ago
    TSMC to expand in tandem with partners, says Chang
    7h 2min ago
    Taiwan OSATs may consider Mexico as regional operations to help partners expand into US
    7h 10min ago
    What's behind Morris Chang in favor of US amid trade war
    7h 18min ago
    Chenbro Micom expects to see shipments pick up substantially in 2H23
    7h 27min ago
    TI promotes 32-bit MCUs for edge AI devices
    7h 31min ago
    TSMC may plan another price hike to respond to rising costs
    7h 37min ago
    Order visibility for PCB and IC substrate equipment clear through 2024
    7h 47min ago
    Clevo expects 10% shipment growth in 2023
    8h 40min ago
    Taiwan panel makers see new businesses expand
    8h 45min ago
    Home Research Special report

    Notebook shipment update, February 2023

    Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The DIGITIMES Research special report you are trying to open is sold a-la-carte and is also available with Notebooks Special Report Database services. Please sign in if you wish to continue.
    The global top-5 notebook brands, not including Apple, saw their combined shipments rise over 10% on month in February 2023 thanks to a low comparison base in January and channel retailers' inventory replenishment.
    Abstract

    The global top-5 notebook brands, not including Apple, saw their combined shipments rise over 10% on month in February 2023 thanks to a low comparison base in January and channel retailers' inventory replenishment.

    Lenovo returned as the largest notebook brand worldwide in February, benefiting from the China retail channel restocking its notebook inventory. Shipments of Hewlett-Packard (HP) dipped slightly from a month ago in February as sales of the vendor's inexpensive consumer models had a major decline in mature markets worldwide.

    Dell's February shipments were also slightly lower than those a month ago, but its orders from the enterprise sector should no longer experience any major drop in the upcoming months.

    Table of contents
    Full report [subscription required]
    Price: NT$9,000 (approx. US$300)
    Tags
    Digitimes Research
    6 new categories! Expand your business with authentic data.
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 16, 09:22
    NeoGene unlocks direct-to-silicon liquid cooling technology by novel IC package approach
    Thursday 9 March 2023
    Fibocom collaborates with MediaTek to pioneer FWA market with fast-to-deploy 5G solution based on FG370 module at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 7 March 2023
    Fibocom to launch leading-edge 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave module Fx190/Fx180 series based on Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G modem-RF system at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 14 February 2023
    Wishing-Soft expands into global market through ESH competencies
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 16, 14:03
    Major Indian metros witness 50% commercial EV penetration, says Euler Motors
    Thursday 16 March 2023
    China makers builing own IGBT supply chain for EV applications
    Thursday 16 March 2023
    CATL partners with BAIC for EV battery development
    Thursday 16 March 2023
    GaN to dominate on-board chargers in the future, says GaN Systems