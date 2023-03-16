Notebook shipment update, February 2023

The global top-5 notebook brands, not including Apple, saw their combined shipments rise over 10% on month in February 2023 thanks to a low comparison base in January and channel retailers' inventory replenishment.

Abstract

Lenovo returned as the largest notebook brand worldwide in February, benefiting from the China retail channel restocking its notebook inventory. Shipments of Hewlett-Packard (HP) dipped slightly from a month ago in February as sales of the vendor's inexpensive consumer models had a major decline in mature markets worldwide.

Dell's February shipments were also slightly lower than those a month ago, but its orders from the enterprise sector should no longer experience any major drop in the upcoming months.

Table of contents