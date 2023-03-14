中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Mar 14, 2023
    18:21
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home EV Vehicle

    Hyundai likely to buy GM factory in Maharashtra, India

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: Hyundai Motor India

    Hyundai Motor Group announced on March 13 that it has signed a term sheet for the potential acquisition of Genral Motors (GM)'s plant in Maharashtra, India. The South Korean carmaker has just become the first OEM to install DC ultra-fast charging stations on highways in India.

    Hyundai said it has proposed to buy GM's assets in India following the American carmaker's exit from the Indian market in 2017. The deal, which is not finalized, needs to obtain "regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and all stakeholders related to the acquisition," said Hyundai.

    Earlier in 2019, GM agreed to sell the Maharashtra plant to China's Great Wall Motors but the deal with the Chinese carmaker fell through as Indian authorities increased scrutiny of investment from China, according to Reuters.

    The plant will likely become Hyundai's second plant in India as the carmaker plans to launch six electric vehicles in the country by 2028.

    Starting in February, Hyundai's newly-installed DC ultra-fast public charging EV stations on two key highways connecting Delhi with Chandigarh and Hyderabad with Vijayawada have started operation. Hyundai officials said these charging stations are the "industry first" of its sort in India.

    Hindustan Times reported that Hyundai plans to set up a total of 10 ultra-fast public charging stations during the first half of fiscal year 2023 across India's major cities and highways, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

    According to a Hyundai Motor India executive, customers will be able to seek help from trained marshals at these public charging stations, and the service should "enable peace of mind for inter- and intra- city travel."

    Categories
    Green energy Vehicle
    Tags
    capacity GM green energy Hyundai India production capacity vehicle
    Related stories
    Mar 13
    India: IT guru Murthy's message – aim for big success
    Mar 13
    India roundup: US partners with India for remapping global semiconductor supply chain
    Mar 13
    Samsung and Apple lead India's smartphone market by revenue generation
    Feb 2
    Hyundai projects 9% sales growth this year despite US enacting IRA
    Dec 14
    EV tax-credit rules pit Joe Manchin against Hyundai
    Dec 13
    Hyundai supplies fuel cell trucks to Israel and US
    Nov 30
    SK On, Hyundai building EV supply chain in Georgia, US
    Nov 21
    Hyundai building metaplant in US while Seoul consults USTR on IRA details
    Related topic
    Asia
    6 new categories! Expand your business with authentic data.
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 9, 14:05
    Fibocom collaborates with MediaTek to pioneer FWA market with fast-to-deploy 5G solution based on FG370 module at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 7 March 2023
    Fibocom to launch leading-edge 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave module Fx190/Fx180 series based on Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G modem-RF system at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 14 February 2023
    Wishing-Soft expands into global market through ESH competencies
    Friday 10 February 2023
    From partnership to Investment: Systex helps startups expand into international market
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 14, 12:48
    India may discontinue FAME-II, replace with other EV incentive schemes
    Tuesday 14 March 2023
    Volkswagen announces first battery plant in North America
    Tuesday 14 March 2023
    India to auction newly-found lithium reserves
    Tuesday 14 March 2023
    Hyundai likely to buy GM factory in Maharashtra, India