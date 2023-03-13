中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Mar 14, 2023
    18:19
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Semiconductors

    STMicroelectronics announced new auto-grade micro-power op amplifier able to endure harsh temperature

    Staff reporter, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Switzerland-based STMicroelectronics (ST) has announced on March 9 its TSU111H 5V automotive operational amplifier with micro-power current consumption and 150°C operating-temperature capability.

    Qualified to AEC-Q100 temperature Grade 0 (-40°C to 150°C), the TSU111H withstands environments that experience extreme heat such as in braking systems, combustion-engine exhaust systems, and fuel-cell generators. The high maximum temperature enables use inside sensor control units (SCUs) placed close to sensors installed in the hottest areas for optimum measurement accuracy.

    In less extreme environments the TSU111H, with its extended temperature range, allows a mission profile up to three times longer than an equivalent Grade-1 device qualified at 125°C. As a Grade-0 device, ST's new op amp can operate continuously at 65°C for more than 25 years, thereby serving the entire vehicle lifetime, while Grade-1 devices are specified for eight years without failure. This is ideal for applications such as the battery-management system (BMS) of hybrid and electric vehicles, which is never turned off and must consume the least possible power.

    The typical supply current of 1.7µA ensures the TSU111H places minimal load on the vehicle electrical supply. Also, the output voltage is exact to within 250µV at 25°C, and 600µV over the full temperature range, ensuring high-accuracy signal conditioning in all applications and operating conditions. A typical use is to enable precision measurements in the vehicle's on-board charger (OBC).

    According to ST, the TSU111H is in production now, housed in a SOT23-5L package, priced from US$1.29 for orders of 1000 pieces. The device is included in ST's 10-year longevity program that ensures long-term product availability for automotive and industrial projects.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    Automotive IC STMicroelectronics
    Related story
    Mar 14
    With industrial application demand still strong, IC distributors rely on industrial control to thrive
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    2023 INTERNATIONAL SPACETECH STARTUP
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 9, 14:05
    Fibocom collaborates with MediaTek to pioneer FWA market with fast-to-deploy 5G solution based on FG370 module at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 7 March 2023
    Fibocom to launch leading-edge 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave module Fx190/Fx180 series based on Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G modem-RF system at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 14 February 2023
    Wishing-Soft expands into global market through ESH competencies
    Friday 10 February 2023
    From partnership to Investment: Systex helps startups expand into international market
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 14, 12:48
    India may discontinue FAME-II, replace with other EV incentive schemes
    Tuesday 14 March 2023
    Volkswagen announces first battery plant in North America
    Tuesday 14 March 2023
    India to auction newly-found lithium reserves
    Tuesday 14 March 2023
    Hyundai likely to buy GM factory in Maharashtra, India