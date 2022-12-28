Efun teams up with RealD to develop 3D cinema screens

Optical film maker Efun Technology has worked with US-based RealD to develop 3D cinema screens and has become the exclusive supplier of such screens, according to company president Lu Ying-tsung.

Efun uses its optical film core technology in combination with RealD-developed technology of stereoscopic visual effects to develop such screens, Lu said.

Unlike conventional cinema screens, the 3D cinema screens are made from various composite materials including surface metal and anti-oxidation material, featuring ultra-high reflectivity of 92% and brightness 2-3 times that of general cinema screens, Lu noted.

More than 500 3D cinema screens have been installed at movie theaters around the world, with about 80% of them being installed in China, Lu indicated, adding in Taiwan, there are more than 10.

Before the pandemic, more than 100 3D cinema screens were installed globally a year, but the annual installation volume has dropped by 70-90% during the pandemic, Lu said. Along with easing of the pandemic, Efun expects global installation to sharply rebound to 200 3D cinema screens a year, Lu noted.

RealD-developed 3D projection modules matched with 3D cinema screens have a global market share of about 50% for digital 3D cinema projection, Lu said.

Efun is a producer of brightness enhancement film and capacitive ITO film, Lu noted.

Efun has terminated production of liquid crystal film due to intense pricing competition, Lu indicated. Efun now focuses on developing high value-added functional film including quantum dot film, compensation film used in notebooks, and ITO-grade water-resistance film, Lu said. Efun has also developed optical films for electric vehicles (EVs) and won adoption by Taiwan-based EV makers.

Efun has reported consolidated revenues of NT$11.4 million (US$375,000) for November, increasing 13.71% on month but decreasing 53.23% on year, and those of NT$140.2 million for January-November, slipping 47.62% on year.