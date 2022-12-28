中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Dec 29, 2022
    12:31
    light rain
    18°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    United Renewable Energy January-September operation swings into profitability
    18min ago
    Home Tech Displays + Photonics

    Efun teams up with RealD to develop 3D cinema screens

    Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    A 3D cinema screen. Credit: Efun

    Optical film maker Efun Technology has worked with US-based RealD to develop 3D cinema screens and has become the exclusive supplier of such screens, according to company president Lu Ying-tsung.

    Efun uses its optical film core technology in combination with RealD-developed technology of stereoscopic visual effects to develop such screens, Lu said.

    Unlike conventional cinema screens, the 3D cinema screens are made from various composite materials including surface metal and anti-oxidation material, featuring ultra-high reflectivity of 92% and brightness 2-3 times that of general cinema screens, Lu noted.

    More than 500 3D cinema screens have been installed at movie theaters around the world, with about 80% of them being installed in China, Lu indicated, adding in Taiwan, there are more than 10.

    Before the pandemic, more than 100 3D cinema screens were installed globally a year, but the annual installation volume has dropped by 70-90% during the pandemic, Lu said. Along with easing of the pandemic, Efun expects global installation to sharply rebound to 200 3D cinema screens a year, Lu noted.

    RealD-developed 3D projection modules matched with 3D cinema screens have a global market share of about 50% for digital 3D cinema projection, Lu said.

    Efun is a producer of brightness enhancement film and capacitive ITO film, Lu noted.

    Efun has terminated production of liquid crystal film due to intense pricing competition, Lu indicated. Efun now focuses on developing high value-added functional film including quantum dot film, compensation film used in notebooks, and ITO-grade water-resistance film, Lu said. Efun has also developed optical films for electric vehicles (EVs) and won adoption by Taiwan-based EV makers.

    Efun has reported consolidated revenues of NT$11.4 million (US$375,000) for November, increasing 13.71% on month but decreasing 53.23% on year, and those of NT$140.2 million for January-November, slipping 47.62% on year.

    Categories
    Display components Displays + photonics
    Tags
    3D Efun Efun Technology
    Related stories
    Nov 29
    Efun develops niche-market membrane products
    Aug 29, 2018
    Efun to ship 2D/3D ultra portable screens in 2019
    Aug 16, 2018
    Efun ramping shipments of quantum dot enhancement film products
    Jan 31, 2018
    Efun to focus on value-added optical film products
    Jun 27, 2016
    Efun Technology to begin shipments of quantum dot enhancement film
    Apr 18, 2016
    Efun Technology lands orders for QDEF used in outdoor-use notebooks
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 28, 09:12
    Simplifying retail store operational analytics: Le Ruban Patisserie's transformation from e-commerce to Power BI
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Point One Navigation launches ASIL positioning engine to enable safe and precise autonomous vehicles
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Solving inventory issues of retail stores: Dzone 3C optimizes chain store operations through AI sales forecast and Power BI reports
    Tuesday 27 December 2022
    MORAI to showcase latest autonomous driving simulation technology at CES 2023
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 28, 11:56
    Nio curtails delivery outlook as China cancels Covid-19 restrictions
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Clear growth trend of EVs aids business momentum of PCB suppliers
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    Japanese chipmakers keen on expanding capacity for car power devices
    Wednesday 28 December 2022
    China's EV exports surge to record on European demand