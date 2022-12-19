Svolt Energy's new battery technology enables over 800km range with LFP chemistry

China-based Svolt Energy introduced a new battery design, Dragon Armor, on its third Battery Day. The company said the technology is safer and can offer a more extended range. A new SUV and coupe will be equipped with the new battery in 2023.

Svolt, a spin-off of Great Wall Motor (GWM), revealed the new product on December 15 and started to take orders globally. Dragon Armor is an innovation of battery design instead of chemistry, similar to BYD's Blade Battery and CATL's Qilin Battery.

According to CnEVPost, explosion-proof valves are installed at the bottom of Svolt's new battery cells rather than the top, a typical design that conventional packs would have.

The company said the new design can handle the thermal runaway of cells better. When one cell loses control, the valve will relieve the pressure rapidly to avoid damage to others.

Svolt boasted its enhanced technology that offers a longer driving range. The company said Dragon Armor batteries with LFP cells can power more than 800 kilometers of range with one charge. Those with high-manganese iron-nickel cells can reach over 900 kilometers and ternary cells can provide a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

21st Century Business Herald reported that Yang Hongxin, Svolt's chairman and CEO, said 10 years ago that battery companies had relied on techniques to stand out from the pack. As the industry enters an era of Terawatt-hour (TWh), he said battery makers stay competitive with their techniques and production capacity.

According to the CEO, the Dragon Armor batteries will be used in various models next year, including an SUV and a coupe that will enter mass production starting in October.

The new technology is also expected to lower battery costs. Yang said the battery reduces 20% of components and can cut 10kg to 20kg of weight. It will raise production efficiency and driving range with lower material costs.

He added that the Dragon Armor can be used in multiple models, which will shorten the time required for new model development. It will reach the economy of scale quickly and lower the purchase price.

Battery costs have been a burden for EV makers in 2022. According to China-based news outlet Jiemian, Changan Automobile had to spend CNY5,000 (US$716) to CNY35,000 per car additionally on production.

Svolt was ranked seventh in China's EV battery installation in November, according to China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance (CABIA). The company took up 1.73% of the domestic market.

At a global level, South Korea-based SNE Research data showed that Svolt accumulated 4.5GWh of EV battery installation from January to September this year, accounting for 1.3% of the market share.