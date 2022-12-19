中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Dec 20, 2022
    15:20
    mostly clear
    22°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Canalys: Western Europe PC demand decline accelerates
    17min ago
    China automotive IC makers may benefit from government's subsidization
    18min ago
    Home EV Auto components

    Mercedes-Benz to ramp up production of EV components in Germany and China

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Mercedes-Benz revealed more details on Dec 14 of its "100% electric" plan. The plan includes production ramp of electric drivetrain and EV battery in Europe, mainly Germany, and China, starting from 2024.

    The ramp of e-drive units is expected to supply for one million Mercedes-EQ models from 2024.

    Following previous announcement that it plans to double production of e-drive units in Stuttgart, the carmaker announced last week that its battery plants in Germany and China are also starting to produce EV batteries for the new models from 2024.

    Production ramp of e-drivetrain in Germany, Romania, and China are expected to begin in 2024 after construction of new assembly lines completes; according to the carmaker, it is investing a "mid-single-digit billion euro" in its European powertrain production locations.

    Mercedes-Benz's battery plants in Kamenz and Brühl, Germany and Beijing, China will start producing batteries for new EQ models from 2024.

    Back in October, the carmaker has signed a lithium supply deal with Canada-based Rock Tech Lithium for an average of 10,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year – enough for around 150,000 EVs. The materials will be refined in Germany, further strengthening the localised sourcing strategy of Mercedes-Benz for EV-ramp up

    The carmaker said in a statement that it is "is preparing to go fully electric by the end of the decade - wherever market conditions allow." It now totally operates 14 production sites of powertrain units, including those in Germany, Romania, Poland, Czech, the US, China, and Thailand.

    Plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles are expected to account for around 50% of the carmaker's unit sales by as soon as 2025.

    Credit: Mercedes-Benz

    Credit: Mercedes-Benz

    Categories
    Auto components Battery + Green energy
    Tags
    Auto components battery China Germany Mercedes-Benz
    Related stories
    Dec 15
    2023 Outlook: What accelerates future EV development
    Dec 12
    Automotive rear seat entertainment system market expanding: Q&A with JET Opto chairman Jerry Lin
    Dec 9
    Envision AESC builds EV battery plant in South Carolina to supply BMW
    Dec 8
    Apple scales back self-driving car and delays debut until 2026
    Dec 7
    India-Taiwan automotive suppliers enhancing collaboration
    Related topic
    Asia
    megawin
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 19, 10:26
    EDOM in help to create world's first true MEMS hearing aid using xMEMS silicon-micro speakers at CES 2023 in US
    Friday 16 December 2022
    Hand in hand with Taiwan semiconductor industry, TOPWELL accelerates expansion in international markets
    Thursday 15 December 2022
    ADATA to showcase retail solutions at NRF 2023
    Wednesday 14 December 2022
    Jaguar TCS Racing reveals I-TYPE 6 – most advanced all-electric Jaguar race car ever
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Dec 19, 09:46
    TDEM VP: Greater collaboration needed for EV growth in SEA
    Monday 19 December 2022
    Mercedes-Benz to ramp up production of EV components in Germany and China
    Monday 19 December 2022
    Svolt Energy's new battery technology enables over 800km range with LFP chemistry
    Monday 19 December 2022
    Tailift begins to ship Li-ion battery pack laser welding machine