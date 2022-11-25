中文網
    2023 tech keyword announced at DIGITIMES Research conference

    Jack Wu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    DIGITIMES Research director Roger Huang speaks at the tech trend conference. Credit: DIGITIMES

    At the 2023 DIGITIMES Research Technology Trend Conference, "Change" was chosen from a list of nine candidates and announced as the technology keyword of 2023.

    The nine keyword candidates are a collection of major topics highlighted throughout 2022 and may continue to have relevance in 2023. These keywords are "War," "Lockdown," "Slack," "Change," "Surplus," "Inflate," "Tenacity," "Green," and "Risk."

    Although "War" placed first in the general voting with over 16,000 votes, after some deliberation, DIGITIMES Research analysts ultimately chose "Change" to be the technology keyword for 2023. "Change" was placed second in the general voting with over 11,000 votes.

    Photo: 2023 DIGITIMES Reserch Technology Trend Conference. Credit: DIGITIMES

    2023 DIGITIMES Reserch Technology Trend Conference.
    Credit: DIGITIMES

    DIGITIMES Research director Tony Huang stated that the word "Change" not only represents the positive changes brought along by technological advancements but it also refers to the changes brought about by geopolitics, the pandemic, supply-demand shifts, inflation, and other uncertainties. Both types of changes are indeed clear trends in the technology sector that may continue in 2023.

    In his opening speech for the conference, DIGITIMES chairman and president Colley Hwang recapped the development of the tech sector in 2022 and provided an outlook for 2023. He stated that with handsets, notebooks, and servers all seeing growths slowing down, 2023 may not be a good year. However, a risk like this is also an opportunity for Taiwan, he said.

    The 2023 DIGITIMES Research Technology Trend Conference is hosted by DIGITIMES Research and sponsored by Amazon AWS on November 25. The conference presented DIGITIMES Research's outlook on the 2023 trends of six major technology sectors from the perspective of Taiwan, a key location for electronics manufacturing and supply chain services. These fields include semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), B5G (Beyond 5G), servers, mobile phones, and notebooks.

    2023 DIGITIMES Research Technology Trend Conference agenda

    Topic

    Speaker

    Megatrends of IT/ICT Industry 2023

    Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES chairman

    Electronics manufacturing supply chain development 2023

    Roger Huang, DIGITIMES Research director

    2023 trends in smartphone, notebook, sever supply chain

    Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research director

    2023 global foundry development

    Eric Chen, DIGITIMES Research analyst

    Cloud computing for smart manufacturing

    Anthony Lai, senior Industry BD Manager, AWS

    2023 Top tech keywords – announcement

    Roger Huang, DIGITIMES Research director

    5G Industry trends and analysis of B5G

    Benson Wu, DIGITIMES Research senior analyst

    IoT hardware cloud virtualization and ecosystem challenges

    Allen Huang, APAC GTM senior manager, Arm

    Industry trends for EV batteries

    Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research senior analyst

    Compiled by DIGITIMES, November 2022

    Photo: DIGITIMES Research director Tony Huang. Credit: DIGITIMES

    DIGITIMES Research director Tony Huang
    Credit: DIGITIMES

