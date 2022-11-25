2023 tech keyword announced at DIGITIMES Research conference

At the 2023 DIGITIMES Research Technology Trend Conference, "Change" was chosen from a list of nine candidates and announced as the technology keyword of 2023.

The nine keyword candidates are a collection of major topics highlighted throughout 2022 and may continue to have relevance in 2023. These keywords are "War," "Lockdown," "Slack," "Change," "Surplus," "Inflate," "Tenacity," "Green," and "Risk."

Although "War" placed first in the general voting with over 16,000 votes, after some deliberation, DIGITIMES Research analysts ultimately chose "Change" to be the technology keyword for 2023. "Change" was placed second in the general voting with over 11,000 votes.

DIGITIMES Research director Tony Huang stated that the word "Change" not only represents the positive changes brought along by technological advancements but it also refers to the changes brought about by geopolitics, the pandemic, supply-demand shifts, inflation, and other uncertainties. Both types of changes are indeed clear trends in the technology sector that may continue in 2023.

In his opening speech for the conference, DIGITIMES chairman and president Colley Hwang recapped the development of the tech sector in 2022 and provided an outlook for 2023. He stated that with handsets, notebooks, and servers all seeing growths slowing down, 2023 may not be a good year. However, a risk like this is also an opportunity for Taiwan, he said.

The 2023 DIGITIMES Research Technology Trend Conference is hosted by DIGITIMES Research and sponsored by Amazon AWS on November 25. The conference presented DIGITIMES Research's outlook on the 2023 trends of six major technology sectors from the perspective of Taiwan, a key location for electronics manufacturing and supply chain services. These fields include semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), B5G (Beyond 5G), servers, mobile phones, and notebooks.

2023 DIGITIMES Research Technology Trend Conference agenda Topic Speaker Megatrends of IT/ICT Industry 2023 Colley Hwang, DIGITIMES chairman Electronics manufacturing supply chain development 2023 Roger Huang, DIGITIMES Research director 2023 trends in smartphone, notebook, sever supply chain Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research director 2023 global foundry development Eric Chen, DIGITIMES Research analyst Cloud computing for smart manufacturing Anthony Lai, senior Industry BD Manager, AWS 2023 Top tech keywords – announcement Roger Huang, DIGITIMES Research director 5G Industry trends and analysis of B5G Benson Wu, DIGITIMES Research senior analyst IoT hardware cloud virtualization and ecosystem challenges Allen Huang, APAC GTM senior manager, Arm Industry trends for EV batteries Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research senior analyst

