中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Nov 22, 2022
    07:01
    mostly clear
    24°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    PCB materials supplier Eternal Materials expects flat performance in 4Q22
    8h 33min ago
    TSMC wafer prices for 3nm to top US$20,000
    8h 45min ago
    Inventory correction for TV panels nears end
    11h 8min ago
    Mitac to diversify production bases
    11h 19min ago
    Macro headwinds have small impact on industrial network equipment demand, says Taiwan maker
    Nov 21, 18:36
    Rising VCM sales boost Audix gross margin in 3Q22
    Nov 21, 18:29
    GaN Systems maintains close ties with foundries, OSATs
    Nov 21, 18:22
    Taiwan DDI suppliers remain aggressive in OLED DDI deployment
    Nov 21, 18:16
    TV sales disappoint during double 11 in China
    Nov 21, 18:07
    ABF substrate market to continue growth in 2023, says Kinsus
    Nov 21, 18:04
    Home Tech IT + CE

    PQC market is gaining traction in wake of NIST standards advance

    Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES Asia

    The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced several candidate Post-Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) algorithms for standardization this summer, and it is nearing the end of a 5-year process. As the final rounds reach their conclusion, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research expects the fledgling PQC market to shift into high gear over the next 5 years as vendors start to fast-track product development plans for commercialization. Global revenues for PQC are expected to grow 12% from 2022 to 2023 and 20% between 2026-2027.

    "NIST is the foremost standard development organization leading PQC algorithm development, and much hinges on the successful conclusion of this process, after which work on algorithm integration and the updating of protocols can be advanced by other organizations, industry consortia, and open source movements," said Michela Menting, Cybersecurity Applications Research Director at ABI Research. "The progress of work in these fora will be a sign of technology maturity, and the goal for vendors will be to present "plug and play" types of technologies for their respective industries, making for easier commercial integration and adoption."

    Standards and policy recommendations are important drivers for market adoption, stimulating ecosystems, and creating a dynamic and domino effect. They provide the impetus for developing frameworks and timelines around which companies can start strategizing technology integration/migration, creating transition road maps, appointing responsible parties, and allocating dedicated budgets.

    The commercial cryptography landscape is set to change radically. The nascent PQC market is already offering many different solutions today, from software libraries to silicon IP and SoC design for semiconductors to initial applications around messaging, VPNs, key management, blockchain, and IoT. Key vendors focused on productizing PQC solutions include niche startups like CryptoNext Security, Crypto Quantique, PQShield, PQ Solutions, Quantropi, and Quantum Xchange as well as established security and technology vendors such as Crypto4A, Entrust, IBM, Thales, and Utimaco, among others.

    "To commercialize PQC, vendors still have several challenges to navigate, but the market is ripening, and the first mover advantage will provide lucrative opportunities. First in line are those industries where the lifespan of devices (such as automotive applications) will see the advent of attack-capable quantum computers. Implementing a PQC strategy for those products is imperative today, and the market is quickly positioning itself to deliver on those demands," Menting concludes.

    Categories
    IT + CE PC, CE
    Tags
    3Q22 IDC India PC PC market
    Related stories
    Nov 18
    Porsche invests in quantum computing as auto industry sees diverse application potentials
    Nov 10
    Bosch taps IBM quantum computers in hunt for new EV materials
    Nov 10
    IBM unveils 433 qubit quantum processor and next-gen IBM Quantum System Two
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: CE, IPC, automotive
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Global logistics services that connect Asia with the world
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 17, 10:19
    Use VPN to protect your online security against network threats
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    iCatch Technology announces new ISP technology for night-vision and surveillance applications
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Sourceability drives digital supply chain transformation, shaping new development for IC distributors
    Wednesday 16 November 2022
    Spotlight review at Compamed 2022: APD's impressive PSU solutions for critical medical equipment
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Nov 21, 15:54
    Slow to EV game, foreign car JVs in China face bleak future
    Monday 21 November 2022
    Hyundai building metaplant in US while Seoul consults USTR on IRA details
    Monday 21 November 2022
    Toyota-Panasonic seeking new EV battery manufacturing site in Japan
    Monday 21 November 2022
    Taipower cooperates with Mitsubishi for ammonia co-firing at thermal power plant