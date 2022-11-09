中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Nov 10, 2022
    01:46
    mostly cloudy
    25°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2022
    7h 25min ago
    Hsinchu Science Park to acquire land in Longtan for new TSMC fab
    2h 56min ago
    Quanta, Compal post notebook shipment falls in October
    3h 12min ago
    Catcher expands target markets beyond PCs
    4h 40min ago
    Wistron NeWeb sees October revenue top NT$10 billion
    4h 44min ago
    Tai-Saw steps up deployment in healthcare and automotive sectors
    4h 52min ago
    DDI suppliers see replenishment demand for TVs
    5h 30min ago
    Wafer-level backend house VisEra slowing down capacity expansion
    5h 51min ago
    New AMD datacenter chip to embrace TSMC CoWoS and one-stop services
    5h 58min ago
    IC design service provider PGC upbeat about 2023
    6h 13min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Samsung reportedly to reduce smartphone production proportion in Vietnam to 40%

    Jill Lai, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: AFP

    Localized and diverse production bases have become an inevitable approach for manufacturers to reduce geopolitical risks or supply chain disruption. Samsung also actively diversifies its smartphone production in multiple countries, such as Vietnam, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Turkey. Vietnam is currently the biggest production base for Samsung's phones.

    According to Korean media etnews, Samsung will continue to diversify its global production bases. It is reportedly to reduce the proportion of its smartphone production in its Vietnam factory from 50% this year to 40% next year. Last year, Samsung Vietnam even accounted for 60% of its total smartphone production. Samsung's Vietnam production usually supplies the markets in North America and Europe.

    Vietnam's rising labor costs and the slowdown of the global consumer market are considered the main reasons behind Samsung's recent move.

    Samsung Vietnam currently has 6 factories in Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, and Ho Chi Minh City, an R&D center in Hanoi, and a sales entity, according to Viettonkin Consulting, based in Vietnam. Samsung is also one of the biggest investors in Vietnam, which makes the country a hub of global phone production.

    In the future, Samsung's production base in India will account for 21% or 68 million units of Samsung's total smartphone production, while Brazil will account for 23 million units or 7%. Indonesia and South Korea will account for 3% each and Turkey and Egypt will account for a combined 1%, according to another Korean media The Elec.

    Samsung already shut down its smartphone factory in China in 2019. Samsung's joint development manufacturer (JDM) in China aims to increase its production volume to account for 18% of the total with 60 million units, according to The Elec.

    Categories
    Mobile + telecom Mobile devices
    Tags
    Samsung smartphone Vietnam
    Related stories
    Nov 3
    Samsung to invest in manufacturing telecom and networking products in India
    Nov 2
    Samsung to increase panel purchases from non-China-based suppliers
    Oct 27
    Samsung scion Lee takes helm of Korean technology empire
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Asia
    Asia
    Global logistics services that connect Asia with the world
    BIZ FOCUS
    Nov 9, 11:21
    Pixsee AI Smart Baby Monitor combines with Microsoft Azure for recording precious memories with an AI platform
    Tuesday 8 November 2022
    Digi-Key launches Factory Tomorrow Season 2 video series
    Friday 4 November 2022
    AWS Joint Innovation Center in Kaohsiung has cooperated with BenQ with results of Interacting Smart Education Championship Out
    Friday 4 November 2022
    Clientron Smart Virtual Onboard Unit won 31st Taiwan Excellence Award
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Nov 9, 14:56
    Dealers, malls, restaurants should provide EV chargers
    Wednesday 9 November 2022
    MIH poised to make EVs with concept car coming in 2023
    Wednesday 9 November 2022
    China's new energy vehicle sales jump 75%, led by BYD then Tesla
    Tuesday 8 November 2022
    Automotive chip migrating to advanced process nodes only increases dependency on mature nodes