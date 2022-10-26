GM posts 37.5% profit growth in 3Q22 while altering EV production target

General Motors saw record revenue and double-digit EBIT-adjusted margins in the third quarter, thanks mainly to production increase and robust pricing. However, the carmaker has dialed back its EV production goal due to the delay of the battery production launch in Ohio.

Key figures in GM's 3Q22 financial results (US$b) Item 3Q22 YoY Net revenue 41.9 56.30% Operating income 3.4 112.50% Net income attributed to stockholders 3.3 37.50% Net income margin 7.90% (1.1pp)

Source: GM, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, October 2022

During a conference call following the announcement of the financial performance on October 25, Paul Jacobson, GM's CFO, said pricing in the third quarter was favorable versus the second quarter and well above the same period of last year. However, the costs increased year over year primarily because of increased commodity and logistics expenses and engineering software development costs.

The US automotive industry faces several headwinds, such as rising rates and falling used car prices.

An analyst asked if the industry would see the pricing move to keep demands flowing, Jacobson said it depends on how much pent-up demand exists in the market, which he thinks is unknown. He added that even if the pricing softens next year, the industry will not see it as a major shakeup.

According to the financial report, GM North America reported US$34.7 billion in revenue in the third quarter, the highest ever. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV sales reached a record level of 14,700 vehicles in the region, significantly helping the company's revenue.

In terms of performance in China, GM's equity income reached US$330 million, a 22% growth from the third quarter of 2021. According to the automaker, the result was mainly driven by higher volumes and material cost performance, partially offset by mix and battery costs.

GM chair and CEO Mary Barra said China's business has returned to profitability despite disruptions caused by COVID lockdowns.

Jacobson said as overall parts availability and supply chain issues are mitigated slowly, GM remains on track to increase the full-year wholesale volume by 25% to 30% and deliver the North American EBIT margin of 10%.

Ultium Cell, GM's joint venture with South Korea-based LGES, started manufacturing batteries in Ohio in August. During the conference call, Barra said due to the slightly slower-than-expected launch, GM now plans to push back the production target of 400,000 EVs in North America to the first half of 2024.

The automaker's original plan was to hit the 400,000-production mark at the end of next year. Barra said training at the plant and battery assembly took a little longer than anticipated, but she has full confidence in the project. She also said EV production will scale up to over one million units of annual capacity in 2025.

In the third quarter, GM completed and shipped nearly 75% of the unfinished vehicles it held in the company's inventory in June. Barra said the company has seen a gradual improvement in the supply chain, including semiconductors. It has also signed several strategic supply agreements for mature nodes.

On the other hand, GM's self-driving company, Cruise, expanded to Austin, Texas, and Phoenix, Arizona in September, besides growing its service in San Francisco. Cruise's CEO Kyle Vogt said the company has accumulated over 400,000 fully driverless miles in San Francisco, offering thousands of rides to the public.

Vogt also said 2023 marks the beginning of Cruise's rapid scaling phase. The company plans to ramp up operations and start to generate meaningful revenue. According to the financial report, the company reported a US$500 million loss in adjusted EBIT in the third quarter.