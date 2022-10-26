中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Oct 27, 2022
    02:04
    Home EV Vehicle

    Tesla Model Y now cheaper than XPeng, Nio SUVs in China

    Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Tesla announced on Oct 24 that it is lowering the selling prices for Model 3 and Y in China.

    According to Chinese news outlet Sina, Tesla Model Ys are now cheaper than Xpeng G9 and NIO ES6, the starting prices of which are CNY309,900 and CNY386,000.

    New starting selling prices for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in China are CNY265,900 (US$36,476) and CNY288,900 (US$39,645) after subsidy. The price cuts range from CNY14,000 to CNY37,000.

    China is not only Tesla's biggest manufacturing hub; it accounts for one-third of Tesla's global sales, said Cui Dongshu, the secretary general of Chinese Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

    The US carmaker's market share of the Chinese light-duty vehicle market has risen to 1% in the second quarter last year. However, growth of market share in China has slowed this year, remaining below 2%, showed the carmaker's latest quarterly report.

    Tesla said its market share in the US, based on data from Autonews, has risen by more than 1% from less than 2% to well over 3% within a year.

    Facing intensifying competition from local EV makers including BYD, NIO, and Xpeng, Tesla's price cuts are meant to create momentum for sales. Sina cited Tesla salesperson as saying that new orders have been piling up since the price drop.

